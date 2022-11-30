Tim O'Brien joins TradFest lineup
TradFest Temple Bar announce that Tim O'Brien (above) will take part in the Great Irish Songbook event in the National Stadium on Thurs. 26 Jan. 2023 at 7.30 p.m. (single ticket €39.99):
Grammy-award-winning singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tim O’Brien has joined the Great Irish Songbook lineup. One of the spearheads of contemporary bluegrass, O'Brien was the co-founder of Hot Rize/ Red Knuckles and the Trailblazers, as well as enjoying a successful career as a solo artist. Tim O'Brien will perform with an already star-studded lineup of fantastic musicians - Dervish, Eddi Reader, Ralph McTell and Cara Dillon. This will be a night to remember!
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: concerts, Festivals, Folk, Irish music, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home