The sensory power of music
Tim Carter (banjo) and his brother Danny, as the Carter Brothers (USA), were regular audience-pleasers on successive Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals. Among other activities, Tim has in recent years been the banjo-player for Hayseed Dixie (USA; right), who have been delivering 'Rockgrass' since 2001 and make frequent European tours; the BIB reported on their summer tour, which included three dates in Ireland. The band are now nearing the end of another European tour which began in September, and Tim has a remarkable story of an episode during their show at Narberth, Wales, on 21 Oct. As John Lawless writes, it's a 'truly lovely story' which can best be told in Tim's own words. Read them on Bluegrass Today.
