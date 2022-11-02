Musicwise, I have been performing with a modified line-up whilewas away in the US. He was, secretly, purchasing a (another) new Dobro... a whole other story. While he was away we (NTB) have been playing gigs withon mandolin,on guitar,on ukulele,on bass, and yours truly on guitar and mandolin. It's quite amazing just how much it changes our sound, and it's great fun working with younger players of such high calibre. I'm including a couple of photos from our recent show at the GB Shaw Theatre in VISUAL in Carlow.© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Bands, concerts