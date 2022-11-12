'The life of a musician'
'The life of a musician' is a new music interview series featuring a selection of some of the best acoustic musicians around. Hosted by acclaimed singer-songwriter and flatpicking Danville, VA, native Brandon Lee Adams (who we toured around Ireland as a duo with Johnny Staats in late 2019) and broadcast on Roanoke-based Blue Ridge PBS, each of the thirteen episodes in the show’s inaugural series is filmed on location in an intimate Danville setting including an array of historical homes, local business establishments, hotels, and even an old gas station. These are one-on-one stripped-down authentically 'real' interviews with no scripts, offering a unique insight into the musician’s influences and their musical journey.
All episodes will be viewable via broadcast every Saturday at 9.00 p.m. ET as per the below schedule but can also be streamed on the Blue Ridge PBS website (www.pbs.org/show/life-musician/), accessible to international viewers after a free and simple registration process).
'The life of a musician', Series One broadcast schedule:
- Episode 1 (October 15): John Jorgenson
- Episode 2 (October 22): Kristy Cox
- Episode 3 (October 29): Kristy Cox Concert
- Episode 4 (November 5): Sammy Shelor
- Episode 5 (November 12): Larry Cordle
- Episode 6 (November 19): Alecia Nugent
- Episode 7 (November 26): John McEuen, Part 1
- Episode 8 (December 3): John McEuan, Part 2
- Episode 9 (December 10): Scott Fore
- Episode 10 (December 17): Vintage Silk
- Episode 11 (December 24): Jonah Horton
- Episode 12 (December 31): Jerry Salley - Songwriter-Singer, Part 1
- Episode 13 (January 7, 2023): Jerry Salley, Part 2
Apart from this, we’re busy lining up events for 2023 (and beyond) and will be back in touch soon with more updates.
