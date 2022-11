Episode 1 (October 15): John Jorgenson

Episode 2 (October 22): Kristy Cox

Episode 3 (October 29): Kristy Cox Concert

Episode 4 (November 5): Sammy Shelor

Episode 5 (November 12): Larry Cordle

Episode 6 (November 19): Alecia Nugent

Episode 7 (November 26): John McEuen, Part 1

Episode 8 (December 3): John McEuan, Part 2

Episode 9 (December 10): Scott Fore

Episode 10 (December 17): Vintage Silk

Episode 11 (December 24): Jonah Horton

Episode 12 (December 31): Jerry Salley - Songwriter-Singer, Part 1

Episode 13 (January 7, 2023): Jerry Salley, Part 2

As per our recent Facebook post, I want to highlight a sponsorship agreement we’ve recently entered into, and to highlight some content your audience might like. 'The life of a musician' is a new music interview series featuring a selection of some of the best acoustic musicians around. Hosted by acclaimed singer-songwriter and flatpicking Danville, VA, native Brandon Lee Adams (who we toured around Ireland as a duo with Johnny Staats in late 2019) and broadcast on Roanoke-based Blue Ridge PBS, each of the thirteen episodes in the show’s inaugural series is filmed on location in an intimate Danville setting including an array of historical homes, local business establishments, hotels, and even an old gas station. These are one-on-one stripped-down authentically 'real' interviews with no scripts, offering a unique insight into the musician’s influences and their musical journey.All episodes will be viewable via broadcast every Saturday at 9.00 p.m. ET as per the below schedule but can also be streamed on the Blue Ridge PBS website ( www.pbs.org/show/life-musician/ ), accessible to international viewers after a free and simple registration process).A second season of 'The life of a musician' is already in the works, and we’re excited to work with Brandon to take the show international in the coming years. Watch this space.Apart from this, we’re busy lining up events for 2023 (and beyond) and will be back in touch soon with more updates.

