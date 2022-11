On Thursday (3 Nov.) the Deering Banjo Company presented on Deering Live the duo of Larry and Joe , consisting of Joe Troop , originally from North Carolina (see the BIB for 31 Aug. 2021 ) on 5-string banjo and Larry Bellorín from Venezuela on theharp. The 72-minute interview, with ample musical illustrations, can now be seen and heard on YouTube . For anyone who enjoys Latin American string music, this is a treat, and pickers will be interested in Troop's account of the banjo's acceptance in a culture where it was unknown, but where, at the same time, there was no prejudice against it; and of how he adjusted his bluegrass technique to the demands of: halfway through, there are a few sentences that may offend classical harpists.The Deering blog also features 'Bluegrass in Buenos Aires' , an article byon the scene in the capital of Argentina, where an old-time music jam is held every fortnight, and the first Buenos Aires bluegrass festival is being held today (6 Nov.). A video is included. McLoughlin adds: 'The lineup includes bands from all over Argentina and even a couple of familiar faces from the popular "Latingrass" fusion group Che Apalache ', which Joe Troop founded while he was resident there.© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Activism, Banjo, Fusions, Interviews, Video