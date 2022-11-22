Support international bluegrass!
Two months from now we shall be able to see and hear Greg Cahill of the Special Consensus in person when the band comes over to tour Ireland (and briefly Britain) in January and February 2023; but thanks to the IBMA, it is now possible to see Greg's cheerful face as he explains the new IBMA initiative to help bands from outside the USA to reach the Mother Country. This, and a great deal more, is on the latest IBMA e-newsletter.
Meanwhile, Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (Chris was once guitarist and lead singer for the Special C.) are celebrating - as the Mountain Home Music Company press release says - 'their eighth no. 1 song from one album, an unprecedented milestone in bluegrass radio', with 'Silver City' from their album Make each second last. The song was featured by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today back in August.
