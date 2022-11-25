Smithsonian Folkways on Alice Gerrard and Jean Ritchie
Smithsonian Folkways Recordings (SFR) present the video above: an animated interview with Alice Gerrard, in which Alice talks about her involvement with music and her collaboration with Hazel Dickens. This ties in with a recent seven-minute interview on PBS TV with Ali Rogin, 'Bluegrass icon Alice Gerrard on her trailblazing career'.
The SFR Facebook also recently features 'the mother of Folk', Jean Ritchie of Viper, KY, and her recordings. From today (25 November) through midnight on Monday 28 November, everything in the SFR catalogue is 30% off with code BLACKFRIDAY2022.
Labels: History, Interviews, Recordings, Women
