Shane Hennessy - coming events
Shane Hennessy announces that he will be playing with the great Tommy Emmanuel (above, right), his friend and mentor, at two dates in Germany at the beginning of the coming week: in Darmstadt tomorrow (Mon. 7 Nov.) and Munich on Tues. 8 Nov. Shane will not now he playing the Dresden date (Wed. 9 Nov.) announced earlier. Tickets are available for his free-entry show at the Dean Crowe Theatre, Athlone, on 27 Nov. On the poster (right), Tommy Emmanuel is quoted: 'Shane transcends the guitar the same way Muhammed Ali transcended boxing'.
Shane will also be appearing as an official showcase artist at the 35th annual Folk Alliance International Conference, to be held in Kansas City, MO, on 1-5 Feb. 2023.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: concerts, Conventions, Guitar, International organisations
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home