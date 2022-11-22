Shane Hennessy at Athlone, 27 Nov. 2022
Shane Hennessy, in his latest e-newsletter, draws attention to his free admission concert this coming Sunday (27 Nov.) at the Dean Crowe Theatre, Chapel St., Athlone, Co. Westmeath. Doors open at 7.00 p.m. and the show starts at 8.00 p.m.
He also includes links to four of his recent performance videos, which are also on YouTube (but by using the e-newsletter links, you avoid the ads). Two are from his concert earlier this month in Munich with Tommy Emmanuel; one is from his October 'Live at the Local' show at Kilcock, Co. Kildare, with Inni-K and Eimear; and the most directly bluegrass-related is a forty-minute compilation from this year's Walnut Valley Festival at Winfield, KS, in which he plays both solo and with JigJam.
