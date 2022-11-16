Ryan Cavanaugh on single-string playing (and more)
Deering Banjos Blog, David Bandrowski presents for 5-string layers a feature on Ryan Cavanaugh's 'Top 5 tips for improving single-string playing', a six-minute video that can also be seen on YouTube. In fact, all the titles of the five tips, and a high proportion of Cavanaugh's advice under those titles, are equally important for the picking hand of any banjo-player, not to mention players of other instruments. The titles are:
- Pick attack
- Relaxed hand position
- Economy of motion
- Proper application of pressure
- Finesse
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Instruction
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home