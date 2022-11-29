'Nothing but a child' from Danny Burns
Pinecastle Records press release describes the label's Christmas recordings, one of which is a single from Danny Burns:
For Danny Burns, Christmas has always been about family and the true nostalgia of the season. That inspiration is on full display with his remake of his friend Steve Earle’s 'Nothing but a child'. He enlisted his wife, fellow Irish powerhouse vocalist Aine Burns. Together their voices blend like a warm blanket in front of a fireplace on a snowy Christmas Eve night. The song takes a more serious tone, recalling the birth of Jesus Christ and how it also relates to modern-day society.
'Nothing but a child' can be heard on YouTube.
