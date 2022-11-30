Mile Twelve: new single, 'Close enough to hear'
(L-r) Evan Murphy, Korey Brodsky, Ella Jordan,
Nate Sabat, BB Bowness
John Lawless reports on Bluegrass Today that Boston's Mile Twelve have released their latest single, 'Close enough to hear', the title track of their coming album, which is due for release on 3 Feb. 2023.
Sixty per cent of the band's present lineup corresponds with that of their most recent tour of Ireland (John Nyhan's first tours for them were arranged back when they were a four-piece). The song, written by Evan Murphy during the early lockdown experiences, can be heard in the official video on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube, and is available on streaming services. The album can be pre-ordered from Mile Twelve's website.
