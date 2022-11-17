Ken Perlman online banjo workshops, Dec.-Jan.
Ken Perlman (right), master of 'melodic clawhammer' banjo, announces that the next two online live instructional workshops in the current season of his 'Clawhammer Clinics for old-time banjo' series will be 'Modes & pentatonics in old-time music' (5 Dec.) and 'Creating variations via scale formulas on clawhammer banjo' (9 Jan.). Each clinic lasts an hour and a half. All Ken's previous Clinics are available as videos from his website at $25 each, and he can also be contacted for private lessons by Zoom.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Instruction, Old-time, Visiting players, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home