Gainsborough old-time festival, 10-12 Feb. 2023
Friends Of American Old Time Music And Dance (FOAOTMAD), the UK's national old-time association, announce that the festival will be held on the weekend Fri. 10-Sun. 12 Feb. Tickets will be available from 1 December, at £80 (member's full weekend ticket); £105 (non-member's weekend ticket; includes one year's FOAOTMAD membership); and £50 (day ticket).
FOAOTMAD announce: 'As well as a great lineup of artists from the UK, we are also pleased to have Spencer and Rains, Rachel Eddy, and Mitch Depew from the USA.' A great deal of basic info on the festival can already be found here, but the dedicated festival website should be online by the end of this month; meanwhile, anyone needing more information should e-mail Tim Rooke.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Britain, Festivals, National Associations, Old-time
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home