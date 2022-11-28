Fretboard Journal's Cyber Monday sale
Fretboard Journal (FJ) produces a constant stream of videos, podcasts, and online articles for the instrument freak; but Jason Verlinde, its editor, stresses:
The truth of the matter is this: our print magazine is where we really put our energy. Every edition is 128 pages of great guitar storytelling, from all genres and styles. We love it all: acoustic and electric, vintage and boutique. So we basically make a quarterly coffee table book filled with interviews and photo essays, just for like-minded guitarists.
In the BIB's view, this sells the FJ short - it deals not just with guitars, but with mandolins (in the picture above, note the figure of David Grisman), banjos, and other fretted instruments, has even been known to mention fiddles, and does all this with informed writing and beautiful photography. Jason continues:
Today is the last day of our sale. Use the discount code CYBER22 when you check out and you'll save 20% off your order on any print (or digital) subscription. The code works on any order: single issues, a gift subscription, renewals, digital subscriptions, or a mystery bundle package. You'll basically be paying our 2012 subscription rates in 2022. But act fast. This offer ends tonight at midnight.
The BIB calculates this means 8.00 a.m. on 29 Nov. (Irish time). Click here to place a subscription or gift subscription.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Instruments, Luthiers, Media
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home