Fast Track: 'The legend of Bonnie and Clyde'
Fast Track (with Ron Spears on bass and vocals, who was here with Special Consensus in 2007) have just had a further single released from their album Heartache and trouble: it's 'The legend of Bonnie and Clyde', a song by Merle Haggard and his wife Bonnie Owens, written to follow the success of the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde with Earl Scruggs's 'Foggy Mountain breakdown' on the soundtrack. Fast Track (also on Facebook) deliver a driving bluegrass treatment of the song, which can be heard on the Engelhardt Music Group press release.
Haggard's 1968 recording can be heard on YouTube. A 1969 video of Haggard and Glen Campbell singing it, with John Hartford playing some unusual banjo, can be seen here. For the 1968 album recorded by Flatt & Scruggs to capitalise on the film, see the BIB for 7 Oct. 2021.
Labels: Film, Recordings, Visiting players
