Entries welcomed for BU's 2023 Festival Guide
Bluegrass Unlimited (BU) magazine invites all bluegrass festival organissers throughout the world to submit the details of their events for inclusion in the annual BU festival guide, which will appear in the Jan. 2023 issue of the magazine. NB: the BU list no longer includes instructional camps, workshops, and seminars.
It's clear that by no means all organisers of bluegrass festivals outside the USA take the trouble to see that their events are included; nonetheless, Ireland has always managed to come in at or near the leaders in the field. Details of your event can be entered on the BU festival guide subnission form and sent in with one click. Completed forms must be received by 25 Nov. 2022. (This information is on BU's weekly newsletter no. 105, not on the subnission form.)
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home