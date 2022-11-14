Detached notes
Smithsonian Folkways Recordings draw attention to Eddie Dean's substantial Washington Post article 'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Washington guitar legend Libba Cotten'. Dean provides a picture of the long life of Elizabeth Cotten (1893-1987) composer of 'Freight train' and many other songs, and the events that led to her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on 5 Nov.
*The Bluegrass Situation (BGS) presents a powerful video of Dailey & Vincent (Omagh headliners in 2011) singing the quintessential bluegrass song 'Those memories of you', joined by Darrin Vincent's sister Rhonda. It can also be seen on YouTube. Yes, there's electric guitar and drums; the singing is what matters.
*Nick Dumas (also on Facebook), who toured Ireland twice as mandolinist with Special Consensus, has released a new single on Skyline Records, 'We'd go to town', which can be heard and viewed (with full lyrics) on Bluegrass Today and YouTube.
*This week's episode of the 'Bluegrass Ridge' TV series (see the BIB for 7 Nov.) includes videos from Unspoken Tradition, the Earls of Leicester, Special Consensus, the First Ladies of Bluegrass, and the host band Nu-Blu, whose Spotlight Interview segment is with guitarist Rick Faris (who toured Ireland several times with the Special C.).
*Michael Luchtan on Bluegrass Today contributes a full and detailed report on the recent 21st Al Ras Bluegrass and Old Time Music Festival, and draws attention to forthcoming Barcelona events including the 7th Barcelona Bluegrass Camp (3-4 Mar. 2023).
