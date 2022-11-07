Danny Burns: new single 'Some might say'
reported on the release by the Bonfire Music Group/ Pinecastle Records of an official video of the single 'Someone like you' recorded by Danny Burns. The song was a hit for Burns, becoming his first No. 1 on the Bluegrass Today Grassicana chart.
The Bonfire Music Group now announce the release of a further single from his Promised land album: 'Some might say', first released in 1995 by the rock band Oasis. As the Bonfire Music Group press release says, 'Given Burns’ upbringing in Ireland, it was very common to hear the song covered at pubs and bars over the years.' Bonfire stress that the new album will display
the same heart and spirit that has existed in all of Danny Burns’ previous material. With a total of ten recordings, he’s taking a slightly different approach with this album going straight-ahead bluegrass.
