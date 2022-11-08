08 November 2022

Chris Thile at the NCH, 15 Nov. 2022

The National Concert Hall, Dublin, sends a reminder of the concert featuring Chris Thile, with special guest Sam Amidon, which will be held on the NCH Main Stage a week today (Tuesday 15 Nov.) at 8.00 p.m. The NCH blurb reads:

MacArthur Fellow and Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, songwriter Chris Thile, who The Guardian calls 'that rare being: an all-round musician who can settle into any style, from bluegrass to classical', and NPR calls a 'genre-defying musical genius', is a founding member of the critically acclaimed bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek.

Chris's most recent album Laysongs is his first truly solo album: just Thile, his voice, and his mandolin, on new recordings of six original songs and three covers, all of which contextualize and banter with his ideas about spirituality.

© Richard Hawkins

