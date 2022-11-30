Cedar Hill: new single, 'I remember the blues'
Cedar Hill, the fine traditional bluegrass band from the Ozark region, have made many friends and fans in Ireland from performances at Omagh and elsewhere. The latest Mountain Fever Records press release announces the band's new single, 'I remember the blues', written by founder member Frank Ray, who explains that it is about 'that feeling you just can’t lose when old memories come flooding back and how you felt at the time'.
Cedar Hill's lineup on the recording consists of Frank (mandolin, harmony vocal), Dalton Harper (lead vocal, guitar), Patti LaFleur (upright bass), Pete Brown (fiddle, harmony vocal), and D.J. Shumate (banjo). The song can be heard on YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
