'Bluegrass Ridge' aims to bring the music to the world
Nu-Blu, based in Siler City, NC, toured Ireland in 2019 in a trio configuration and have since organised their series of 'Ireland along the way' tours for visitors. They also host the TV show 'Bluegrass Ridge', a weekly half-hour programme featuring music videos from bluegrass’s biggest artists and from up-and-coming artists, together with an interview spot. As Sandy Hatley observes on Bluegrass Today, 'It has always had one goal, to share the bluegrass genre with the largest audience possible', and the current Bluegrass Ridge newsletter puts its audience as 120 million households weekly.
This week 'Bluegrass Ridge' features videos from Sideline, the Special Consensus, the Steep Canyon Rangers, the Tennessee Bluegrass Band, and Greg Blake, plus a Spotlight interview with songwriter and bluegrass journalist David Morris. Of the artists listed, the Tennessee Bluegrass Band are the only ones who have not yet played in Ireland; given their growing reputation, the BIB hopes that will soon be remedied. Bands who would like to see their video on TV should contact the station website.
