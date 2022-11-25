Black Friday offers from We Banjo 3
earlier this week, Galway's We Banjo 3 open their Black Friday sale with 20% off all items in their store, up to and including 1 Jan. 2023.
We Banjo 3 will be touring in the USA early next year (at about the same time that the Special Consensus will be touring in Ireland), so their online schedule offers links for bookings. They add the warning:
Since we're taking some time off after this run, these performances are our last and only shows for the year [2023]. We'd love to see you out there! Maybe a short concert getaway for you and a friend or family member? Best gift ever!
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home