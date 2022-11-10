Bill Evans, Enda Scahill receive Steve Martin Banjo Prizes 2022
Stacy Chandler announces on No Depression that the awards for this year's Steve Martin Banjo Prize will go to Bill Evans and Enda Scahill, each of whom will receive $25,000. Their contributions to the banjo world are detailed on No Depression. The awards are made jointly by the Fresh Grass Foundation and the Compass Records Group. The official presentation will be hosted tonight (10 Nov.) on Deering Live at midnight Irish time, and can also be seen then and later on YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Awards, Banjo, Irish music, Visiting players
