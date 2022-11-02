Art Rosenbaum, 6 Dec. 1938-4 Sept. 2022
Art Rosenbaum. As the obituary in this month's Bluegrass Unlimited states, he 'was a musician, a collector, a producer, an educator and historian, and an author' - and, as shown later in the obituary, a radio presenter and a visual artist. The image on the right is his 2004 self-portrait, and his artwork illustrated his own publications, of which the first was Old-time mountain banjo (1968). Like Pete Seeger's earlier How to play the 5-string banjo, this comprehensively knocks on the head the idea that 'before Scruggs, there was only clawhammer'. His field recordings amply reflected the diversity of old-time music.
Labels: People
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home