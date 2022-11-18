14th Annual Red Wine Bluegrass Party, 11-12 Nov. 2022
Red Wine from Genoa played in Ireland. As Italy's premier contemporary bluegrass band, who have performed with and befriended leading American artists, they hold annual concerts under the title of the 'Red Wine Bluegrass Party' at the Teatro Della Tosse in their home town.
Last weekend (11-12 Nov.) the band held the fourteenth Party on two sold-out nights at the Teatro, commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of the epochal album Will the circle be unbroken. Bluegrass Today carries a fine report of the event, written by Martino Coppo, Red Wine's mandolinist and lead singer, together with seventeen outstanding photos by Alessandro Ardy, including the shot above of all the performers taking their bow at the end.
