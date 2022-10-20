Wookalilly - new single and video 'Ghost' for Halloween
Wookalily (also on Facebook) announce the coming release - just in time for Halloween - of their new single 'Ghost', described as a 'dark hymn telling the sorry tale of a psychopathic spirit'. As a bonus for all who pre-save or pre-order the single, there will be an exclusive 'first look' at the music video of 'Ghost', which is also due for release on 31 October 2022.
The band also express their appreciation for every person who comes to their gigs, buys a CD, streams them on Spotify, and likes and shares their posts: 'We need to come up with a name for our fans... Wookettes??? Wookies ??? Oops that one's already taken...'
