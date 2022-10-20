Tickets on sale for Special C. Sligo show, 8 Feb. 2023
Hawk's Well Theatre in Sligo announces that tickets are now on sale for the concert by the multi-award-winning Special Consensus (USA) on Wednesday 8 Feb. 2023. Tickets at €20 (€10 for under-18s) can be bought here. Other dates in the Special C.'s 2023 tour are on the BIB calendar. The Seeger Sessions Revival show at the Hawk's Well tomorrow night (21 Oct.) is sold out.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: concerts, Venues, Visiting bands
