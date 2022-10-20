20 October 2022

'The gold-plated beauty' - Gold Tone's new OB-300

Following their recent release of the Mastertone™ 'Bluegrass Heart' Béla Fleck signature banjo, the Gold Tone Music Group announce their latest banjo model, the Mastertone™ OB-300 - a curly-maple banjo with gold-plated and engraved metal parts, ebony fingerboard with luxuriant 'tree-of-life' inlay, and more pearl and abalone inlay on resonator, peghead, and purfling, all for $2499.99 RRP. A two-minute video demonstration by Scott Cockerham and a thirty-minute review by Canadian maestro J.P. Cormier can be seen on the Gold Tone website or on YouTube (Cockerham, Cormier).

