27 October 2022

The Foreign Landers: new single and forthcoming new album

The Foreign Landers (David Benedict and Tabitha (Agnew) Benedict) are bringing out a new ten-track album, Travelers rest, expected on 12 November, and are releasing a single from it today: 'Garden', which can be heard on SoundCloud and Bluegrass Today (where it is warmly reviewed by John Lawless), and bought online from all the usual outlets. The album can be pre-ordered at the Foreign Landers' BandCamp, with a bonus of two tracks from the album.

© Richard Hawkins

