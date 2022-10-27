The Foreign Landers: new single and forthcoming new album
The Foreign Landers (David Benedict and Tabitha (Agnew) Benedict) are bringing out a new ten-track album, Travelers rest, expected on 12 November, and are releasing a single from it today: 'Garden', which can be heard on SoundCloud and Bluegrass Today (where it is warmly reviewed by John Lawless), and bought online from all the usual outlets. The album can be pre-ordered at the Foreign Landers' BandCamp, with a bonus of two tracks from the album.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Bands, Recordings
