The Big SHEbang Singer-Songwriter Spectacular
Pam Gadd and Irene Kelley for separately sending information on the Big SHEbang Bluegrass Singer-Songwriter Spectacular, a three-and-a-half-hour show to be held in Dallas, GA (not TX), on 30 Oct. 2022, starting at 2.00 p.m., and featuring (see photo above, l-r) Irene Kelley, Donna Ulisse, Pam Gadd, and Becky Buller, four of the foremost women bluegrass singer/ songwriters.
The BIB sent Pam an e-mail (she is also a very accomplished and tasteful banjoist), and she replied: 'I would absolutely LOVE to visit Ireland one day. It would be a dream come true. If you know of anyone who would be interested in having us come, perhaps with the Big SHEbang format, I could run it past the ladies and see if we could do it!'
Passed to our major event organisers, promoters, and agencies for their consideration and (we hope) action, please.
