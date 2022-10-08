08 October 2022

Something for the weekend

The BIB recommends this link to a 2018 performance by David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition of the gospel standard 'I'm working on a building'. It's a fine example of traditional bluegrass harmony singing, ensemble work, and stagecraft. Singing lead and playing bass is Ron Spears, who toured Ireland as msndolinist with the Special Consensus in 2007.
Here's a couple of more recent recordings by artists who've played in Ireland:
