Something for the weekend
The BIB recommends this link to a 2018 performance by David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition of the gospel standard 'I'm working on a building'. It's a fine example of traditional bluegrass harmony singing, ensemble work, and stagecraft. Singing lead and playing bass is Ron Spears, who toured Ireland as msndolinist with the Special Consensus in 2007.
*Here's a couple of more recent recordings by artists who've played in Ireland:
- Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass in their new release from Pinecastle Records, playing 'May I sleep in your barn tonight, Mister?' - another fine example of how a traditional bluegrass band should look and sound; and
- Ashby Frank, another former Special C. mandolinist, now a respected songwriter and session musician, singing 'Make your mama proud' on SoundCloud; it can be heard on Bluegrass Today.
