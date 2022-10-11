The organisers of Celtic Connections in Glasgow, Scotland, announce the release of their thirtieth anniversary programme for next year's event (19 Jan.-5 Feb. 2023). Tickets can be bought today by anyone in the festival's 'Celtic Rover' supporters club, and will go on sale to the general public tomorrow (12 Oct.).

The festival's roster of 'Americana' (which includes the Chris Thile and Sam Amidon concert on 13 Nov.) lists shows by Sierra Hull and Rachel Baiman (20 Jan.), the Lonesome Ace Stringband and the Magpies (21 Jan.), and Nickel Creek and Lau Noah (29 Jan.).

Three weeks ago the BIB reported that the Special Consensus (USA) would be at the festival, and the band's online tour schedule shows them as playing there on 29 Jan. However, the gig is not at present in the festival calendar.

