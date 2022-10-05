Shane Hennessy in Germany - and Ireland
Shane Hennessy will be playing tonight the first of a series of dates in Germany - three in what remains of this week, and a further eight beginning on 15 Oct. In the interval, on Mon. 10 Oct. he will take part, together with Eimear and Inni-K, in an unusual collaborative performance: 'Live at the Local' in Gregory's Tavern, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, at 9.00 p.m. On 27 Nov. at 8.00 p.m. he will be playing in the Dean Crowe Sessions series (free admission) in the theatre of that name in Athlone, Co. Westmeath. See his e-newsletter for more details.
*Music Contact agency has the Henry Girls from Co. Donegal on tour there from tomorrow (6 Oct.) up to 15 Oct. And from 16 Nov. to 14 Dec. Rainer's 'travelling festival' of bluegrass and Americana music, the Bluegrass Jamboree, will be on tour through Germany with three fine US acts: the Blue Ridge Girls from Virginia, the Stillhouse Junkies (veterans of this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass festival) from Colorado, and the Tennessee Bluegrass Band from...
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Agencies, Bands, concerts, Europe, Guitar, Tours, Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home