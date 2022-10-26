Podcast interview with Béla Fleck
Marc Maron, Béla Fleck (photo: Amy Reitnouer Jacobs)
The staff of the Bluegrass Situation online magazine recently published 'Béla Fleck talks banjo, bluegrass gatekeepers on WTF with Marc Maron', with this introduction:
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to bluegrass, you’ll want to hear this conversation between Béla Fleck and Marc Maron. They cover everything from the banjo, to Tony Rice, to Fleck's personal approach to music.
There follows a ninety-four minute podcast, with the Béla Fleck section followed by Maron interviewing film director Michael Morris.
Richard Hawkins
