'Of the people, from the people, for the people' - Westport 2022: the documentary film!
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival in Co. Mayo, announces on the Festival Facebook:
Rickie O'Neill and BackHouse Film Production spent a few days with us during this year’s festival and made this great movie which we are very excited to present to you.
The movie explores the past, present, and future of our festival, and features music by some of the acts who played at this year’s event.
We hope you will enjoy it and share it with your friends.
Thanks to Uri for the YouTube link; the documentary can be watched below.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home