No Depression: IBMA WOB photos, and a new tribute to Hobart Smith
No Depression online magazine includes two items of likely interest to BIB readers: first, Amos Perrine's feature 'THROUGH THE LENS: Bluegrass rules inside or out at IBMA’s big event' includes thirty-nine photos from several photographers at IBMA World Of Bluegrass, and sums up: 'The fest demonstrated two things to me: 1) bluegrass just keeps becoming more vibrant every day; and 2) a shining new talent is on the horizon, Hillary Klug'. Hillary Klug is a dancing fiddler who is thoroughly attuned to the world of social media, and puts all her considerable talents in the shop window. The photo heading the article shows her with fellow fiddlers Jason Carter and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes.
*Stacy Chandler's article 'With banjo and dance, Allison de Groot and Nic Gareiss chase "The thrill" of music' reviews a video album by two artists who have separately performed in Ireland: banjoist Allison de Groot and percussive dancer Nic Gareiss (photo above). The album, The thrill, selects six tunes from the repertoire of the legendary Virginia traditional musician Hobart Smith (1897-1965), and can be heard, seen, and bought on BandCamp.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Dance, IBMA, Media, Old-time, Recordings, Video, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home