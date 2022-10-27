Michael J. Miles celebrates 'The circle' - and more
Michael J. Miles's latest e-newsletter leads with two concerts he will be playing with John McEuen to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the epoch-making Will the circle be unbroken album: on 3 Nov. in Milwaukee and the following night in Chicago. Next, on 6 Nov. he and Jill Kaeding (cello) will be playing an 'American Bach' concert.
Michael's programme of one-song, one-time-only Zoom workshops for clawhammer banjo and fingerstyle guitar will run each Monday from 7 Nov. to 12 Dec., teaching songs by J.S. Bach, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Turlough O'Carolan, and others. Full details and links are on the newsletter, which is also linked to a video of his guitar arrangement for 'Both sides now'.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Commemoration, concerts, Guitar, Instruction, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home