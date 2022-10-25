Mark Schatz on Deering Live, 27 Oct. 2022
Deering Banjo Company announce (links added by BIB):
Old Time Music with Mark Schatz: Mark is most well known for being one of the most in-demand bass players in bluegrass but he is also an outstanding clawhammer banjoist! In 2021 Mark put out a fantastic new recording with fellow old-time musician Bryan McDowell entitled Grit & polish. We're excited to feature Mark & Bryan on Deering Live this Thursday [...]. Get a taste of their music by watching the video below with Mark on his Vega #2 banjo!
The video can be seen on Deering Live or on YouTube. For Halloween, Deering are also marketing long-sleeve T-shirts with an image of a witch riding a banjo instead of a broomstick, and wooden earrings with either a similar witch motif or a banjo with a 'jack-o-lantern' in the middle of the head.
Labels: Banjo, Goodies, Old-time, Recordings
