Loretta Lynn, 1932-2022
We have lost another legend of country music, namely Loretta Lynn who died today (4 Oct. 2022). A family statement published in US media today said the beloved songwriter died of natural causes.
Loretta Lynn was an American singer-songwriter. In a career which spanned six decades in country music, Lynn released multiple gold albums. She had hits such as 'You ain't woman enough', 'Don't come home a-drinkin'', 'One's on the way', 'Fist City', and 'Coal miner's daughter'.
Lynn saw a number of her edgy tracks banned by country music stations, but over the course of more than six decades in the business, she became a standard-bearer of the genre and its most decorated female artist ever.
Born Loretta Webb on 14 April 1932 in smalltown Kentucky, Lynn was the eldest daughter in an impoverished family of eight kids, a childhood she immortalised in her iconic track 'Coal miner's daughter' - a staple on lists of all-time best songs. She won virtually every arts honour available, including the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, given to her by Barack Obama in 2013.
Quote: 'When they lay me down six feet under, they can say, "Loretta's quit singing".'
BIB editor's note: BIB readers who have a copy of Pressing on: the Roni Stoneman story will recall Roni's story of her friend 'Retta' and the boots (pp 186-9).
