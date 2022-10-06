Looking for a jam session in Belgium?
If you're likely for any reason to be in Belgium, with leisure to look for a bluegrass jam session, monthly jams are held in the cities of Antwerp (Antwerpen) and Ghent (Gent). Our friends at Bluegrass in Belgium announce that in the rest of 2022 jams will be held at Den Hopsack, Grote Pieter Potstraat 24, 2000 Antwerpen, from 3.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. on 16 Oct., 20 Nov., and 18 Dec.; and at the Muzikantenhuis, Dampoortstraat 50, 9000 Gent, from 8.00 p.m. on 25 Oct. and 29 Nov. (The Muzikantenhuis also runs monthly sessions for other genres of national music, including an Irish session on the first Tuesday of the month.)
Chris Thile will also be playing in De Roma, Turnhoutsebaan 329, 2140 Borgerhout (Antwerp), in the course of a European tour of which the last concert will be on the main stage at the National Concert Hall in Dublin on Tuesday 15 Movember, where tickets will be €30, €26, and €22.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: concerts, Europe, Jams, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home