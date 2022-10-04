Keith Whitley commemorated in Oct. 2022 BU
Bluegrass Unlimited magazine, the cover story is about Keith Whitley (1954-89), in connection with his induction to the Country Music Hall Of Fame this year. In addition to Chris Smith"s six-page feature on the bluegrass part of Keith's career, Scott Napier contributes a further six pages on Keith's banjo-playing elder brother Dwight, and David Carroll reports on a concert tribute to Keith at the CAMFEST festival in Kentucky in August this year.
The many other features include Mike England's article on The Foreign Landers; Derek Halsey's article on Peter Rowan, Norman Blake, and Paul 'Moon' Mullins, all of whom were inducted this year into the International Bluegrass Music Hall Of Fame; an article on the new Mastertone™ 'Bluegrass Heart' Béla Fleck signature banjo by Ross Nickerson, who toured Ireland earlier this century; and the magazine's review section, which assesses new recordings, books, and guitar strings.
