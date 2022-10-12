In their latest e-newsletter, JigJam (above) write:

After 10 weeks of great shows, 400 boiled eggs, thousands of miles and over 20 states travelled, the dust has finally settled on our 2022 summer tour. We would like to thank everyone who came out to see a show and support our band. We really appreciate your continued support as it gives us the opportunity to continue to do what we love. Also a huge thanks to Culture Ireland whose continued support helps to make all of this possible.

They have just released a single, a bluegrass version of the Fleetwood Mac song 'Everywhere', which can be heard on Spotify. A video of it, using footage taken while touring in the USA, can be seen on the band's Facebook. Some upcoming tour dates for JigJam in the States will be announced soon.

© Richard Hawkins

