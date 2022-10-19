JigJam to launch The Back Porch sessions at Dollywood, 23-4 Oct. 2022
JigJam. originators of I-Grass, head their latest e-newsletter, 'Dollywood 2022', with this selfie from the Grand Canyon. It isn't as close to Dollywood as the band will be on 23-4 Oct., when they will be playing four sets a day at the Back Porch Theatre in Pigeon Forge, TN. They will also be launching their album The Back Porch sessions (cover below), recorded in 2020 in anticipation of a Dollywood engagement that was cancelled by the pandemic. The album will only be available at JigJam live shows, not online.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Bands, I-Grass, Recordings, Tours, Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home