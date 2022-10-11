Forthcoming Ken Perlman 'Clawhammer Clinics'
Ken Perlman, master of 'melodic claw-hammer' banjo, announces that the next two online live instructional workshops in the new season of his 'Clawhammer Clinics for old-time banjo' series will be 'Movable major & minor chord shapes in double-C / double-D tuning' (Mon. 24 Oct.) and 'Playing hornpipes in "hornpipe style" on clawhammer banjo' (14 Nov.). Each clinic lasts an hour and a half. All of Ken's twenty-four previous Clinics are available as videos from his website at $25 each, and he can also be contacted for private lessons by Zoom.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Instruction, Old-time
