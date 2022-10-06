Enda Scahill on Deering Live tonight (6 Oct.)
We Banjo 3 is being interviewed tonight on Deering Live. The announcement naturally focuses on his Irish tenor banjo playing (a twelve-minute video by him on cross-picking for Irish tenor banjo has been on YouTube since May), but some attention will very likely be paid to his custom-built instrument and the band's popularity at bluegrass festivals in the USA. The interview can also be watched on YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Celtgrass, Interviews, Irish music
