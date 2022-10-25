Danny Burns: video of 'Someone like you'
1 June the BIB reported on the release by the Bonfire Music Group/ Pinecastle Records of the single 'Someone like you' recorded by Danny Burns; the song was previously a hit for Adele, but has solid bluegrass instrumentation here.
Danny Burns, born and raised in the north-west of this island, has been based in the USA for years and made a mark on the scene there with his 2019 debut project, North country, recorded in Nashville with artists such as Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Dan Tyminski, and Critter Fuqua. 'Someone like you' is from his newly released album Promised land, featuring additional vocals by Tim O'Brien. The video can be seen on John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today or on YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
