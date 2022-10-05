Dale Ann Bradley in hospital
Dale Ann Bradley, who among her many accomplishments has made several memorable appearances at Omagh bluegrass festivals over the years, was admitted to the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY, at the weekend, after attending the IBMA World Of Bluegrass at Raleigh, NC. She was diagnosed as having suffered a heart attack, and will need to undergo triple bypass surgery later this week.
Her bandmates Kim Fox and Matt Leadbetter have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to meet medical expenses and loss of income till she is back on her feet. At the time of writing this post, the appeal has been a great success, and the funds raised are only $25 short of the original target of $15,000. More fetails are on the Pinecastle Records press release and John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Fundraising, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home