The UK's Crossover Festival of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana music and dance (nominated for Bluegrass Event of the Year in this year's IBMA awards) will be held next year at a new venue and a new date. The 2023 event will be on the weekend 14-16 July at Sherbrooke Scout Camp, Calverton, Nottingham, in the English midlands.

The change of date was made for special reasons affecting an essential member of the organising team. The old venue was held in high regard, but had become too small and expensive; the new venue is easily accessible and has good facilities and ample space. The organisers announce: 'For future years, we may look to go back to the first May bank holiday weekend, if the venue can accommodate us.' More details are in the latest Crossover e-newsletter.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Britain, Festivals