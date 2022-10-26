Complete Special C. tour schedule for Ireland and Britain, 25 Feb.-14 Jan. 2023
Old Flattop agency and Dock Street Recording, Belfast, for the news that the full schedule for the Special Consensus tour of Ireland and Britain in January and February 2023 is now on the band's website, where there are also links to venues and facilities for online ticket-booking.
Nigel has (among his work with many other artists) been organising tours in these islands for the Special C. for well over twenty years. He can be contacted by e-mail or 'phone (+44 7545 020938).
