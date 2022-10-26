26 October 2022

Complete Special C. tour schedule for Ireland and Britain, 25 Feb.-14 Jan. 2023

Thanks to Nigel Martyn of the Old Flattop agency and Dock Street Recording, Belfast, for the news that the full schedule for the Special Consensus tour of Ireland and Britain in January and February 2023 is now on the band's website, where there are also links to venues and facilities for online ticket-booking.

Nigel has (among his work with many other artists) been organising tours in these islands for the Special C. for well over twenty years. He can be contacted by e-mail or 'phone (+44 7545 020938).

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: , , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 1:36 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home